Bill proposes up to five years imprisonment for illegal betting-related loans

The government has drafted bill that proposes a jail term of between one and five years for individuals involved in illegal gambling loans within casino premises.

The proposed legislation updates Macau’s existing illegal gambling regime, known as Law No.8/96/M.

According to the bill, anyone providing money or other means for gambling with the intention of obtaining financial benefit may face imprisonment for between one to five years.

In aggravated circumstances, such as when the accused person demands an identification document as a guarantee, those found guilty could face imprisonment for between two and eight years.

The bill also provides for punishments for various gambling-related crimes, including an entry ban of between two and 10 years in Macau gaming establishments, and expulsion or a ban from entering the Macau SAR for non-residents convicted of such crimes.

The legislation also provides for individuals involved in these crimes as part of a “secret association or society,” potentially resulting in longer prison sentences.

The latter legal term in Macau is usually understood to be a reference to Chinese criminal groups often referred to as “triads,” and is considered a crime that might result in longer prison sentences.

Furthermore, the bill proposes increasing maximum jail sentences and the permitted duration of preventive detention for gambling crimes, including under-the-table betting via the “multiplier,” as previously mentioned in a December briefing by local government officials. Staff Reporter