BOC Macau president features in Macau Inc.

The November 2019 issue of the Macau Inc. magazine is on sale, featuring an interview with Li Guang, president of the Bank of China, Macau Branch, who shares the mission of the bank – Rooted Macau, Serving Macau.

Macau has been positioned to be the Lusophone-Chinese platform in the Greater Bay Area development strategy. A summit discussing tactics for Macau has recently been held. This edition of the magazine includes a comprehensive feature on the summit and opportunities in the Greater Bay.

This year sees the 20th anniversary of establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region. Professor Li Lüe from the Macau Polytechnic Institute talks about the upcoming Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng and the future opportunities and challenges facing Macau.

Meanwhile, this October also saw the curtain closed on the inaugural citywide art gala Art Macao. Macau Inc tours the festival again for a brief review and discusses its outlook for the future. AL