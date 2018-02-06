Briefs | 100 additional special taxis to undergo public tender

The government announced the addition of a further 100 special taxis in the Official Gazette yesterday. The Transport Bureau has the authority to organize public tenders regarding the licensing of these taxis. Each license will be valid for a maximum period of eight years from the day of issue, with no renewal to be granted. Moreover, license owners will not be allowed to transfer the license to a third party. The licensed vehicles cannot be used as taxis beyond the eight-year license, and their vehicle registration must be canceled.

SSM says flu peak over

The number of flu patients seeking medical treatment has decreased from its peak, the Health Bureau said during yesterday’s TDM talk show. According to SSM, the numbers have been decreasing consistently for the past week, with flu in schools reducing to nine cases over this period in contrast to the 16 cases registered in the third week of 2018. SSM noted that despite the high percentage of students receiving flu vaccines, individual cases can still occur. The Bureau stated that the spread of influenza over the past few weeks never reached a serious threshold, and that it was indeed milder than in Macau’s neighboring regions. Due to these circumstances, SSM, together with the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, decided not to suspend classes.

School president calls for school village in Zone A

The president of Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai, Vong Kuoc Ieng, has urged the government to release a plan for the school village on the future urban Zone A, according to a report by Macao Daily News. Vong hopes that the government will open schools in the new urban zone, currently under reclamation, so as to ease the needs for school positions posed by the northern district. Estimates indicate that over 100,000 people will live in Zone A, and that among the total population, there will be a large number of students with a strong demand for schools.

Share this: Tweet





