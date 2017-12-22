Briefs | The 13 adds brand tagline to trademark

Louis XIII Holdings Limited, owner of the “The 13” hotel has requested trademark protection in the Macau SAR for all the services included in classes 41 and 43 of the commercial and industrial activities of the Macau Economic Services (DSE). The request was published in yesterday’s Official Gazette (BO). In the request, the company includes the tagline “Your gateway to the refined and remarkable,” as intellectual property of the company, in addition to the official logo “The 13.” The request applies to a very wide variety of services relating to hospitality and entertainment, as well as education and training services from different levels including nurseries, sports facilities and training. The class 41 request also pertains to activities such as casino, circus, movies, concerts, musical theaters, amusement parks and entertainment, online information services and gaming stations (whether physical, computer-operated or online).

DSI with three new division heads

The Identification Department (DSI) swore in three new division heads yesterday. Van Kit Lam, Chan Ka I and Wong Sok Heng were sworn as heads of the Division of Identity Card, Division of Legal Affairs and Public Relations and Division of Service Management respectively, the DSI informed in a statement. The appointment of the new leadership is part of new measures regarding the “Organization and Operation of the Identification Department” that became operative on December 14, 2017. These measures have restructured the DSI into four departments and eight divisions. The DSI aims to improve their work and raise their service quality through organizational restructuring, and by providing high quality services to serve the population in a better way.

Lawmaker hopes night pavement work can be allowed

Chief Executive-appointed lawmaker Wu Chou Kit has suggested that the government permit the Light Rapid Transit’s maintenance works and road pavement works to be carried out at night. The Environment Protection Bureau (DSPA) has recently drafted an improved plan for Macau’s laws regarding noise management. Wu agreed with DSPA’s new plan and suggested that the bureau establish a permanent mechanism to allow the construction to take place. In addition, Wu also hopes that the government can clarify some of the legal terms, in particular the definition of mechanical equipment.

