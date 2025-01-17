Liaison Office celebrates Macau’s progress and charts vision for 2025 at CNY reception

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao hosted a 2025 Chinese New Year Reception yesterday, highlighting the achievements of the past year and outlining future plans for the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The event was attended by over 1,200 representatives from various sectors.

Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Macau, Zheng Xincong, delivered a keynote speech on behalf of Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Extending his Lunar New Year greetings, Zheng highlighted the city’s achievements in areas such as economic recovery, cultural development, and international exchanges, attributing these successes to the “SAR’s unity and the steadfast support of the Central Government.”

Zheng emphasized that President Xi Jinping’s visit – last month – and his 2025 New Year Message reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to the ‘One country, two systems’ principle, ensuring Macau’s long-term prosperity and stability.

Looking ahead, Zheng outlined key priorities for Macau’s development.

He said the SAR will focus on high-quality economic growth, leveraging supportive policies from the Central Government to promote diversified industries and strengthen the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone.

Governance improvements also remain a top priority. Zheng called for adherence to the principle of “Macau governed by patriots” and full support for the SAR Government’s efforts to deepen reforms and enhance administrative efficiency.

In the international arena, Macau is set to strengthen its role as a “World Centre for Tourism and Leisure” and a platform for Sino-Portuguese cooperation.

By advancing its positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, and One Base,” Macau seeks to contribute more significantly to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Zheng stressed the importance of attracting international talent and capital to bolster the SAR’s global influence and foster greater cultural and economic exchanges.

The reception also served as an opportunity to reflect on the broader progress of the nation.

Zheng noted that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, a year characterized by steady economic growth and the advancement of Chinese-style modernization.

The accomplishments of the past year, including the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, have laid a strong foundation for future collaboration between Macau and the mainland, according to the official.

Thus, the coming year “presents an opportunity for Macau to build on its achievements, seize new opportunities, and play a pivotal role in the nation’s development strategy.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai highlighted Macau’s remarkable progress over the past year across political, economic, social, and cultural sectors, as well as urban development and international exchanges.

He attributed these achievements to the support of the Central Government and the motherland, as well as the “efforts of successive administrations, and the unity of all societal sectors.”

Sam said the SAR government is committed to implementing President Xi’s guidance, focusing on upholding the principle of ‘One country, two systems’ while safeguarding national security and Macau’s stability.

“With a governance philosophy of ‘Strive to Move Forward and Innovate,’ the government aims to drive moderate economic diversification, advance public administration reforms, and enhance governance efficiency. Special attention will be given to the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone, fostering substantial progress in regional collaboration,” said Sam said in Cantonese during his speech.

“Efforts will also prioritize improving residents’ livelihoods, ensuring that development benefits the entire population,” he added.

Furthermore, Macau will position itself as a key gateway for China’s opening to the world, fostering cultural exchanges between Chinese and Western civilizations.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to the principles of “Striving for Growth, Keeping Positive, and Renewing” and the collective aspiration to create a “brighter future for Macau and its people.” Staff Reporter