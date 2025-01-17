Gov’t working to guarantee supply and prices of goods

In a joint statement, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and the Consumer Council (CC) announced that representatives from the two entities met with major suppliers and wholesalers in Macau to review the supply and stock situation of key cereals and derivatives, essential daily goods, and products related to the Chinese New Year (CNY).

At the meeting, the government departments urged the sector to maintain product supply and price stability in preparation for the CNY.

The suppliers presented the supply and stock situation for significant food products and daily necessities, stating that stock levels are sufficient and that there are no concerns regarding the product source, as the supply remains stable.

The industry was also informed that it would mobilize human resources and stockpile goods during this festive season to meet the needs of the population and tourists.

DSEDT and CC emphasized the importance of maintaining close liaison and communication with suppliers and retailers to support them in their work and ensure that no issues arise in the market during the festive season. RM