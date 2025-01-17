EASL to hold Final Four in Macau this March

The 2025 East Asian Super League (EASL) Final Four will be held in Macau from March 7 to 9, the basketball league organizer announced yesterday.

“This will be the first time the tournament will be held in Macau, underscoring the league’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Greater Bay Area (GBA),” EASL noted.

The league and the local gaming operator, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, have partnered to host the Final Four at the Studio City Event Center.

Tickets for the Final Four will be available on the Studio City website from February 7 at noon CST, which is 2 a.m. on Feb. 8 local time.

On the event’s last day (March 9, Sunday), the winning teams from the previous games will compete for the title of champion, while the losing teams will compete for third place.

The winners will receive USD1 million (over MOP8 million), while the runner-up team will earn USD500,000 (over MOP4 million). The third-place team will receive USD250,000 (over MOP2 million).

Commenting on the announcement, Henry Kerins, Chief Executive Officer of EASL, said, “EASL is beyond excited to announce that the EASL Final Four 2025 will be held in Macau SAR, a region that has become a cornerstone of our expansion in the GBA.”

“This milestone reflects our deep commitment to the region and to showcasing premium basketball as a driver of economic growth, cultural vitality, and community engagement. Macau’s modern infrastructure and passionate fan base make it the perfect destination to host this high-stakes event, and we can’t wait to see the energy it will bring to the region,” he added.

On the same matter, Kevin Benning, Melco’s senior vice president and general manager of Studio City, added, “Melco and Studio City are committed to offering innovative and inspirational tourism and entertainment experiences to residents and guests worldwide. We are thrilled to be collaborating with EASL to bring such top-tier Asian basketball matchups to Studio City Event Center once again. We look forward to continuing our support for EASL in elevating Asian basketball in the GBA.”

Black Bears still in the game

The EASL Final Four, scheduled to take place in Macau in March, may still feature the Macau Black Bears, the team representing Macau in the EASL.

The Bears defeated the Busan KCC Egis (89–78) on Wednesday evening in Korea, keeping the local team in contention for the final Group B Final Four spot.

The win over Busan KCC Egis temporarily placed the Bears in second place in Group B, just behind the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

However, the Bears have already played six games, two more than their immediate challengers, the New Taipei Kings and Meralco Bolts.

The victory also mathematically eliminated the Korean team from playoff contention, as the Busan KCC Egis suffered their fourth loss and are now placed last in the standings.

A highlight for the Bears was Samuel Deguara, who scored a total of 24 points, followed by captain Damian Chongqui and Adonis Thomas, both with 23 points.

In Group A, the Hiroshima Dragonflies lead the race to the Final Four, with four wins in five games, while the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots are in second place, with three wins in four games.

The upcoming EASL games will take place on January 21 and 22, respectively, in Busan and Fukuyama. The results of these games could determine the teams that will play in the final stage in Macau in March.