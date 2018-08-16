Briefs | Another 200 special taxis put on auction

An additional 200 special licensed taxis have been put up for open auction since Monday, the Macau SAR government has announced. The special license’s concession will consist of a period of eight years, with the starting date corresponding to the first day of the taxis’ operation. The special licensed taxis are only allowed to operate for app-based hailing services, whereas they are forbidden from picking up passengers on the street. Together with the other 100 special licensed taxis outsourced in 2016, there will be a total of 300 radio taxis hitting the roads in the near future.

Fishing moratorium to end tomorrow

This year’s fishing moratorium will end tomorrow. The fishing ban was initially planned to end on August 16. However, due to the impact of this week’s typhoon, the Guangdong Oceanic and Fishery Administration extended the ban until 12 pm, August 17. Currently, there are 140 fishing boats anchored at the anchorage in the inner harbor. The Marine and Water Bureau will continue to be on standby near the Inner Harbor to offer quick assistance to boats that are involved in accidents.

Proposal to relocate greyhounds to Coloane farmland

The Canidrome company has proposed to relocate the greyhounds who formerly raced at the facility to farmland located in Coloane. The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) has deemed this proposal better than the company’s previous one, which suggested placing the dogs in a standalone building in Taipa. IACM President José Tavares said that the proposal, which was made by the Canidrome company last week, has already received approval from the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau. According to the IACM president, if the Canidrome fails to take the dogs back before the deadline, the IACM will not allow any extensions and will fine Yat Yuen immediately.

Local investors interested in Sydney properties

Real Estate Colliers International recently expressed confidence in suitable homebuyers from China, Hong Kong and Macau in a combined development site of eleven houses in Sydney’s northern suburbs, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. “We have just returned from China, Hong Kong and Macau with a number of new mandates from new entrants, who have a keen interest in development sites located near new infrastructure and rail transport,” said Matthew Meynell from Colliers International. The site covers a 7842 square meter allotment in Sydney’s suburb of Carlingford.

Suncity delays Vietnam acquisition again

Hong Kong-based Suncity Group has again delayed a deal to acquire a 34 percent stake in a casino-resort in Vietnam’s central Quang Nam Province. The USD76.8 million deal has been postponed until August 31. In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Suncity said it was still waiting for the joint venture between Vina Capital and Chow Tai Fook to obtain approval from a Vietnamese bank, which has provided a loan to the casino developer. “It is expected that the bank’s consent will be obtained on or before August 31, 2018,” Suncity wrote in the filing. “Save for the condition relating to the bank’s consent, all other conditions have been fulfilled.” Suncity initially announced its intention to acquire a stake in the casino-resort in July last year.

Jockey Club investment plan not yet ready

The government has yet to submit a report to the Follow-up Committee for Public Administration Affairs of the Legislative Assembly (AL) concerning the Jockey Club’s future investment plan. In June, the government promised it would require the Jockey Club to submit a report of the detailed investment plan and schedule. The investment plan is a key requirement for the government to extend the Jockey Club’s concession until the end of August 2042. Lawmakers are concerned about how society will supervise Jockey Club’s operations without knowing about the Club’s planned activities.

