Briefs | Man arrested after violently reacting to police inspection

A 30-year-old non-permanent male resident, surnamed Lam, has been arrested for violently confronting a police officer who was carrying out an inspection, concerning his chosen work, illegally providing taxi services. On December 14, Lam was illegally picking up passengers at the Lotus Flower border gate. Upon being inspected by a police officer, Lam refused to cooperate with the officer and drove away from the scene. The police officer pursued the man on foot and sustained injuries to his head, hands, right foot, waist, and hip. On December 18, the mainland police authority arrested Lam in Zhuhai, and transferred him to the Macau authorities last Thursday. On Friday, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) brought the suspect to the Prosecution Office (MP). On the same day, the MP issued a statement saying that Lam is currently in custody at the Macau prison.

Malo Clinic to reopen in Macau ‘soon’

Malo Clinic will resume its operations at a time and location to be announced soon, reads a statement sent to customers yesterday. The note – which begins by bemoaning the fact that it “provisionally is not providing dental services” – says clients can continue treatment at one of Malo’s 18 dental clinics in mainland China. The clinic assures that it will cover transportation costs from Macau to two of its clinics, located in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as providing all the necessary clinical information to colleagues in the group.

33,496 civil servants recorded at the end of 2016

A report from the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) on the human resources of the SAR’s public administration of 2016 showed that Macau, by the end of 2016, had a total of more than 33,496 civil servants. Around 30,831 people were working in public departments, while 2,665 were working in foundations and governmental department such as the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and the Monetary Authority of Macau. Some 14,000 civil servants held a Bachelor’s degree, around 4,700 were high-school graduates, and approximately 3,100 obtained a Master’s degree or a college degree.

