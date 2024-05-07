Alipay fuels surge in outbound and inbound travel to Macau

As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, the Chinese tourism market is roaring back to life – and digital payment platforms are playing a central role in fueling this recovery. New data from Ant Group, the parent company of Alipay, offers a glimpse into the tectonic shifts reshaping travel patterns across Asia and beyond.

Alipay, China’s digital wallet, saw a remarkable 77% year-over-year surge in overseas transactions during the recent Golden Week holiday.

Total spending by Alipay users also climbed 10% compared to the previous year’s holiday period. This surge in outbound travel was led by destinations within the region, with Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea, the United States and Thailand emerging as the top spots for Chinese tourists.

Since Macau, as a gaming and entertainment hub, was hit particularly hard by pandemic restrictions, Macau stands to be a major beneficiary of this travel rebound. Spending in the special administrative region skyrocketed compared to 2023, as visitors from the mainland flocked back to the world’s largest gambling market. Given that mainland tourists typically account for over 80% of Macau’s arrivals, this influx is a clear harbinger of the city’s tourism revival.

But the tourism resurgence is not limited to outbound travel from China. Inbound visits to the mainland have also soared, with Alipay data showing a remarkable 700% increase in spending by international travelers. This influx of foreign visitors is expected to further bolster Macau’s position as a premier travel destination, given its proximity to the Chinese market and its reputation as a hub for gaming, entertainment and luxury shopping.

Data shows that partnerships between Alipay and regional e-wallet providers, such as the integration of 14 Hong Kong wallets onto the Alipay platform, are enhancing the payment experience for travelers moving between mainland China and nearby destinations. This seamless digital payment continuity is poised to drive increased visitor convenience and spending, whether tourists are traveling from Hong Kong to Macau, or vice versa.

Beyond Macau, the surge in Alipay-facilitated travel is benefiting other regional hubs as well. Thailand saw a 52% increase in Alipay spending, while Malaysia experienced a near-doubling of transactions. The integration of Alipay+ solutions, which support 12 leading e-wallets and payment apps across Asia, is enabling international travelers to pay with their preferred digital wallets at merchants throughout the region, further boosting tourism activity. Staff Reporter