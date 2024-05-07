Ron Lam calls for more transparency and logic

Lawmaker Ron Lam has issues with the way the government is running its new Talent Recruitment System, which grants residency to several categories of qualified professionals based on a series of criteria.

In question is the second phase of this program, which Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng announced mid-April should start this month.

At the same time, the CE noted some changes in the program’s second phase to allow applications from non-resident university students who have completed their studies at local tertiary education institutions.

In a written inquiry to the government, Lam expressed his worries, noting the number of unemployed local graduates has been significantly higher over the last few years, contributing significantly to the local unemployment rate.

For this reason, Lam does not see feasibility in allowing non-resident graduates to apply to the program when local graduates are finding it difficult to enter the job market after concluding their tertiary education studies. Lam noted the general rules of Macau state local graduates should have priority in accessing jobs.

In the same inquiry, the lawmaker also noted that, during a discussion of the rules that legalize the “Talent Recruitment System,” when the Legislative Assembly addressed this bill it was stated the government would disclose the types, quantities, industry scope, and educational backgrounds of all those accepted under the program for public information and supervision. Lam claims this has not been done in as clear manner as previously advertised.

Lam wants the government to add transparency to the program and to publish the lists of all those accepted under the scheme, as well as all the criteria that justified the recruitment of these people, calling also on the officials to make a proper and analytical evaluation of the results of the first phase before “rushing” to launch the second.

The same lawmaker also called on officials to ponder measures that would attract local residents working abroad due to lacking opportunities in Macau, instead of striving to attribute residency to those who have no connection to the city at all.