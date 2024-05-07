South Korean high roller takes top spot in Golden Week gaming

For the first time ever, the top player in Macau’s premium mass gaming rooms during the Golden Week holiday period was not Chinese. According to a report by Citibank, the biggest spender was a South Korean high roller, Macau’s first-ever “player of the month” to be a non-Chinese customer. This further highlights potential progress in the city’s efforts to diversify its high-end clientele.

The South Korean player, “apparently taken care of by a Korean host,” was among three “whales” – individuals betting HKD100,000 or more per hand – spotted in Galaxy Macau’s Horizon Room. All three individuals wagered between HKD250,000 and HKD399,000 during their play.

This shift in demographic comes as Macau actively seeks to attract a wider range of high-end gamblers. While Chinese players still dominate the premium mass market, the presence of a top-spending South Korean player suggests potential inroads in diversifying the customer base.

Overall, the Golden Week holiday period saw a significant increase in gambling activity compared to the same period in 2023. Total wagers were 144% higher, the player count increased by 119%, and wager per player rose by 11% year-on-year.

“Unsurprisingly, Galaxy and Sands China, the two operators with the most hotel rooms, seemed to benefit the most from the holiday crowd,” Citi analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung noted in their report.

The analysts also observed the first utilization of a new side bet, Small 6/Big 6, recently approved by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

“Based on our observations, Small 6/Big 6 has already become a popular side bet among players because of its high payout,” they added.

As Macau continues to diversify its gaming market, the presence of high-rolling players from diverse backgrounds, like the South Korean player during Golden Week, could signal a positive shift in the industry’s future.

revenue torise 6% in May

Analysts at CLSA have forecast the city’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) could grow by 6% in May.

CLSA analysts Jeffrey Kiang and Leo Pan estimate GGR will reach MOP19.7 billion for the month. Their outlook falls below the consensus estimate of MOP19.9 billion from analysts polled by Citigroup.

In a recent report, the analysts noted heavy casino foot traffic observed over the Labor Day Golden Week holiday in early May. They visited casinos like Grand Lisboa Palace and saw minimum bets on baccarat tables ranging from MOP1,000 to MOP1,500, as well as higher limits from MOP3,000 to MOP10,000 in private rooms. Morgan Stanley also forecasts Macau’s May GGR will reach MOP19.7 billion. Staff Reporter