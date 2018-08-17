Briefs | Ng Lap Seng says US law ‘misapplied’ to United Nations

Macau billionaire Ng Lap Seng’s defense is now reportedly calling on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to void his conviction on the basis that U.S. law was “misapplied” to cover an intergovernmental organization like the United Nations (UN). According to Inner City Press, Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has shown support for the argument. The real estate mogul was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this year for his role in a scheme to bribe UN officials to obtain support for the development of a conference center in Macau. He has previously argued that he is afflicted by a number of illnesses and pains and requested a postponement to his prison sentence.

International student applications open

Macau students enrolled in universities abroad can apply to the “International Student Card Programme,” which offers products and services to tertiary education students abroad as well as in Macau. For this year, the applications for the card are available from August 15 to October 31. The International Student Identity Card is a global identification card that has been issued by the International Student Travel Alliance for over 40 years and is the only card certified by UNESCO, with a global membership of around 45 million users. At present, there are as many as 42,000 travel discounts for members in over 130 countries, such as air tickets, train tickets, accommodation, shopping, cultural venues and free entry to museums.

Hac Sa Beach contains Vibrio cholerae

A water sample taken from Hac Sa Beach tested positive for Vibrio cholerae, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau informed the Marine and Water Bureau. This bacterium can cause diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration, and when severe, can cause death. As cited in a TDM report, authorities have already put up notices at the beach and hoisted the red flag, warning residents and tourists not to enter the water. Lifeguards will approach visitors and ask them to stay away from the sea. The Macau Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has already been informed by the Marine and Water Bureau, and the relevant departments will continue to monitor the situation.

Chui’s wife denies Canidrome interference

Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On’s wife, Winnie Fok, has denied her involvement in the Canidrome greyhound incident. Fok was said to have co-operated with the Canidrome Yat Yuen and animal rights association Anima. Fok is currently the honorary chairman of Anima. Fok claimed she had never been in contact with Anima’s chairman over the greyhound issue. The CE’s wife declared, “I’m not a member of the government, therefore I will not interfere in governmental matters.” Fok further denied that other government officials had been involved in Yat Yuen and Anima’s negotiations.

