Mainland tourists projected to recover 91% of pre-pandemic levels

A recent report from the Asia Tourism Exchange Center (ATEC) suggests the tourism markets in Macau and Hong Kong are poised for a swift rebound in 2024. This anticipated recovery is driven by several key factors, including support from mainland authorities, a diverse array of cultural and tourism events, and a swift rebound in the aviation sector.

According to the report, mainland Chinese visitor arrivals to Macau are projected to recover to 91% of pre-pandemic levels this year, marking a notable 62.18% year-on-year increase.

This surge is largely credited to effective promotional campaigns, such as special travel offers on airfare, cross-border transport, accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets.

Furthermore, the report underscores that Macau residents’ willingness to travel to mainland China has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, facilitated by convenient immigration procedures, efficient transport links, and favorable exchange rates. Mainland China is expected to welcome at least 32.5 million visitor arrivals from Macau residents in 2024, amounting to 121% of 2019 levels.

“The state fully supports the return of the tourism industry to Hong Kong and Macau, with the addition of two batches of ten cities for individual travel to Hong Kong and Macau, and an increase in tax-free shopping quotas for tourists,” the report states. Both Hong Kong and Macau have launched a series of cultural and tourism events to further stimulate interest among international travelers and mainland residents alike.

This year, Macau will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to China. To bolster inbound tourism, the government has announced several initiatives. These include 250,000 discounts on airfare, cross-border transportation, accommodation, dining, entertainment, and performance tickets. Additionally, a complimentary bus service from Hong Kong International Airport will also be provided with the aim of encouraging tourists arriving in Hong Kong to extend their visit to Macau.

The rapid growth in mainland tourism to Hong Kong and Macau is also attributed to the accelerated recovery of the air transport industry, characterized by more direct routes and increased high-speed rail services connecting the regions. Both cities have also invested in improving their service environment and reputation, further enhancing their appeal to travelers.

Looking ahead, the revised forecast data suggests the number of Hong Kong visitors to the mainland will approach pre-pandemic levels, while Macau’s outbound visitor numbers to the mainland are expected to surpass them in 2024. Compared to 2023, mainland visitor arrivals to Macau are projected to increase by 33.9%, with Hong Kong expecting a 38.2% rise in visitors. Nadia Shaw