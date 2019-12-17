Briefs | Three complaints so far on new plastic bag charge

The Consumer Council has received three complaints regarding the plastic shopping bag charge since the new law came into effect on November 18. A Green Future representative recommended that local residents report charge abuse to the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), and the same representative recommended that shops donate the money from plastic shopping bag charges to environmental protection work. A representative of the Environmental Advisory Committee wants to charge for polybags as well, and the same representative defended shops by saying that some service providers are not clearly aware of the regulation. Some listeners at the forum proposed that the local government launch a program to recycle shopping bags.

Majority disapprove of gov’t waste reduction policy

The majority of the city disapproves of the local government’s waste reduction policies, owing to their perceived ineffectiveness. According to a survey conducted by the Collective Wisdom Policy Center, nearly 70% of respondents said that the local government’s waste reduction policies achieved very little. In total, 1,214 people were interviewed. Nearly 60% of the interviewees were unsatisfied with the government’s work in handling trash. The Center proposes that the Macau government establish an environmental protection policy to review the effectiveness of solid waste recycling. The center also believes that it is necessary to develop and improve food waste collection models and support plans as soon as possible.

Guangzhou R&F wins Wynn Cup Football Challenge

The Guangzhou R&F Football Club won the Wynn Cup Football Challenge earlier this month. In order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 20th anniversary of the Macau Handover, and with the aim of enhancing sports and cultural exchange among cities of the Greater Bay Area, the Alumni Association of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) held the football match on December 7 and 8. On December 8, the Wynn Handover Cup was held. The MUST team and Guangdong R&F competed for the trophy, with the mainland team winning the title.