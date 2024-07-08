Broadway classic ‘Annie the musical’ comes to Macau

“Annie the Musical” is coming to the Macau Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium for twelve shows from Aug. 2 to Aug. 14. This optimistic celebration of love and the power of family is part of “The 1st Macau International Children’s Arts Festival.” The musical, featuring memorable tunes like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” tells the uplifting story of brave orphan Annie as she escapes the clutches of the evil Miss Hannigan and finds a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The original Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Produced by Crossroads Live North America and Broadway Asia, this touring production is making its way around the world.

