Broadway musical ‘Annie’ takes Macau

Annie, a beloved family-friendly musical that tells the uplifting story of a courageous orphan girl and which takes its audiences on a journey back to 1930s New York, has arrived in Macau. With a memorable score featuring Broadway classics like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life”, the show promises a delightful experience for families and theater lovers alike.

Since its Broadway debut in 1977, Annie has captivated generations and the hearts of its audiences. The original production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film in the 1980s. Now, this iconic show is touring the world, introducing its heartwarming narrative to a new generation.

As part of the first-ever Macau International Children’s Arts Festival (MICAF), audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a host of creative and inspiring activities this summer.

At a press meeting yesterday, Rainier Trevino (Annie), Stefanie Londino (Miss Hannigan), and Christopher Swan (Oliver Warbucks) spoke to the media about the show’s characters and its storyline, and expressed their enthusiasm in bringing the musical to Asian audiences. Production manager, Heather Chockley said, “We didn’t have to make many adjustments at all. It is the same show that you would see in North America. The only difference here is we also have some subtitles on the side of the stage. But other than that, it’s the same show. We’re excited for everyone to see it.”

Annie is produced by Crossroads Live North American and Broadway Asia Productions, which will stage a total of 12 exciting performances at the Macau Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium.

With a runtime of approximately two hours and 35 minutes, including an interval, Annie is suitable for ages six and above. The show will be performed in English, with subtitles in Chinese and English, ensuring accessibility for all attendees.

The Broadway musical’s story follows Annie, who escapes the clutches of the cruel Miss Hannigan in search of her parents. Her adventure leads her to the mansion of Oliver Warbucks, a lonely billionaire who changes her life forever. The musical showcases the contrast between the innocence of children and the cunning of adults, celebrating themes of love, family, and perseverance.

Annie runs Aug. 2 to Aug. 14, 2024. Nadia Shaw