Bus route N3 extended during summer

From today to the end of August, the nocturnal bus route N3 will be extended to Hac-Sa Beach to cater to the needs of the public. With its terminus at Coloane Village during other seasons, the bus route will see 16 more stops in Coloane during the summer period. After Coloane Village, the bus will head to Cheoc Van and Hac-Sa before returning to the non-summer route at the village. Each ride costs MOP6 for cash or MOP3 for eligible e-payment methods.

