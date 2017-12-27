The Buzz | Got tips? Hurry! They’re still worth USD10m to robbed museum

A hot tip could still earn you a cool USD10 million from a Boston museum desperate to recover a trove of missing masterpieces. But you’d better hurry.

Midnight Dec. 31 is the deadline to collect a doubled reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of 13 works worth an estimated $500 million — including paintings by Degas, Manet, Rembrandt and Vermeer — stolen in 1990 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

So far, no takers.

That’s a big disappointment to the museum and the FBI, which still hasn’t managed to solve the largest art heist in U.S. history. Both had hoped the enhanced reward would spur a flurry of fresh leads. Instead, it’s been like watching paint dry.

“Right now we’re laser-focused on this deadline,” said museum spokeswoman Kathy Sharpless. “Clearly there’s a sense of urgency on our part. We want our paintings back.”

