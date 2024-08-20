Fresh food markets impacted by unstable summer weather

Residents and vendors have reported a notable increase in vegetable prices at local markets and stores in recent weeks due to unstable weather and heavy summer rains.

Vendors at Iao Hon Municipal Market say purchase prices have risen 20% to 30% due to the wet conditions. “It’s normal during rainy days every year. Vegetable prices are definitely more expensive after the rain, since farmers have to replant their vegetables as many may have rotted,” said one merchant, as cited in a TDM report.

Customer observations support this, with one resident noting a 10% price increase, citing the price of choy sum as an example, which has had approximately a 4 pataca difference. Nearby vegetable stores have also seen price hikes, according to residents.

“Vegetable prices are up about 12 patacas per pound, which is 1 pataca to 2 patacas higher than usual,” said one shopper, who believes the small increase is reasonable given current circumstances.

The manager of one produce outlet acknowledged prices have risen approximately 30% compared to last year due to drought and floods affecting supply. Demand has subsequently dropped, with purchase volume falling a small amount.

“The prices have definitely increased by a small amount. The gross profit margin of vegetables is low, so they are sold cheaper. Since the prices have increased, the demand will decrease. It’s much less compared to last year,” the manager explained.

In contrast, fresh fish vendors face different pressures, as catch amounts have declined in recent years regardless of weather. Heavy rain has cut supplies further in the short-term, vendors note, but prices remain steady.

Fishermen hope catch volumes will rebound after the bad weather passes to boost their businesses. Victoria Chan