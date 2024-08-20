Two arrested for burglary at Ocean Gardens

Two non-residents were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of burglary at Ocean Garden’s residential building. A security guard spotted one suspect climbing scaffolding on Saturday and suspected an impending break-in. He promptly alerted the police.

Upon their arrival, authorities found burglary tools and were informed by a resident about the theft of items valued at approximately 21,000 patacas, which included gold jewelry, a pearl necklace, and 5,000 patacas in cash. Both suspects have been taken into custody.

In response to a recent surge in residential robberies, the Judiciary Police (PJ) issued a warning urging residents to remain vigilant as the bureau confirmed several reports of break-ins.

Investigations revealed that the scaffolding, used for façade repairs, was exploited by criminals to access apartments. The PJ is advising property management to increase patrols and encourages residents to report any suspicious activity.

To enhance security, homeowners are urged to install sturdy locks and bolts, secure all doors and windows, and avoid keeping large amounts of cash or valuables at home.