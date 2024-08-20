Over 30,000 China travel permit applications submitted by non-Chinese residents

More than 30,000 non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau have submitted applications for mainland China travel permits in just over a month since the new policy took effect, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

“Issuing them with mainland travel permits is a major reform measure to fully and accurately implement the ‘One country, two systems’ policy, and actively adapt to the new needs and expectations of Hong Kong and Macau society,” NIA director Pang Ling said at a press conference yesterday.

The new permits allow holders to travel throughout mainland China as many times as they like within the five-year validity period. They can also stay in the mainland for 90 days each visit.

“Compared with the past entry and exit with passports, the holders of the permit can, first of all, travel to and from the mainland as many times as they want within the five-year validity period of the permit, such that the ability to ‘go whenever you want, [and] go north at any time’ has become a reality,” Pang said.

Holders have also experienced quick customs clearance on the same day they received their new permits.

Meanwhile, the immigration authorities said it aims to better serve exchanges between mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau.

“We will continue to explore and enrich the new practices of the ‘One country, two systems’ policy in the field of entry and exit, better serve and promote exchanges between people from the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau,” Pang added.

The immigration authority also said it is continuing to facilitate travel between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau by issuing over 23,000 talent visas in recent years. The visa programs implement six categories for science, education, and health professionals in Beijing, Shanghai, and the GBA.

Also, over 312,000 Hong Kong and Macau residents enjoyed reissuing and renewing home entry permits in mainland China, according to data provided by Pang.

Meanwile, NIA’s deputy director, Liu Haitao said the regional entry visa-free policy helps attract more foreign tourists.

“A series of policies have been introduced, including 144-hour visa-free entry for foreign tourist groups from Hong Kong and Macau to Guangdong,” Liu said.

China continues to see a rising number of foreign visitors thanks to its series of entry policies.

In the first seven months of this year, the number of foreign visitors to China soared 129.9% year on year to 17.25 million, said Liu.

Meanwhile, a total of 341 million cross-border travels were recorded, up 62.34% from the same period for last year.

The foreign visitors are estimated to boost consumption topping 100 billion yuan in total, with a per capita daily average consumption volume of nearly 3,500 yuan, Liu said.

During the period, 846,000 port visas were issued to foreign nationals who had an urgent need to enter China but did not have enough time to apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates abroad. The figure rose 183% year on year.

In the same press conference, authorities revealed that it has resolved over 22,000 cases of various crimes that obstruct national border management since the beginning of this year, resulting in the apprehension of over 39,000 suspects.

Some criminal organizations recruit mainland residents to travel through Hong Kong and Macau to countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Central and South America, highlighting the prevalence of transit smuggling cases, he said.

