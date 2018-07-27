Canidrome partners with Anima in housing greyhounds

Following a public outcry over the greyhounds’ welfare , the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome has partnered with animal rights group Anima Macau to work on a project that will accommodate the remaining 553 greyhounds at the Canidrome.

In a press conference today (Friday), the two parties announced that plan on The International Center for the Rehoming of Greyhounds has been submitted to the government and that they are only currently waiting for a response.

According to the plan, the center will be located at a private lot in Largo de Pac On.

Angela Leong, executive director of the Canidrome made a financial commitment to subsidize the rent of the standalone building that costs HKD800,000 per month.

The two parties believed that the center and its environment will provide better living conditions for the greyhounds in accordance with the international standards.

As it takes at least 60 days to complete the improvement works of the relevant facilities of the new center, the Canidrome is need to submit an application the requests a 60-day extension of the greyhounds’ stay at the previous racing track.

Meanwhile, Albano Martins, president of Anima Macau believed that they will be granted an approval of the project soon, describing the project as “a very good news for the greyhounds.”

All expenses incurred during the period for feeding and caring of the greyhounds will be borne by the Canidrome.

Martins, who will administer the center for a minimum of two years, also announced that those whose adoption applications have been approved are required to pay MOP1,500 per month while waiting for the greyhounds to end its quarantine period. LV

