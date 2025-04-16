Gov’t to study boosting leave policies and birth rate incentive

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai announced that the government will move forward with plans to review annual and maternity leave policies as part of efforts to address Macau’s declining birth rate.

The announcement comes amid growing demographic concerns in the region.

Macau’s fertility rate currently stands at 0.68 births per woman, one of the lowest in the world, with Hong Kong close behind at 0.73.

According to 2024 data from the United Nations, Macau, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are among a growing number of places experiencing critically low fertility levels.

“We’re going to start a study on increasing the number of annual vacation days,” the Chief Executive said, noting that an independent third party will be commissioned to carry out the research. “Large companies already grant more vacation days than required by the Basic Law, and many SMEs also offer ten or more days of leave.”

Recognizing that public opinion may vary, Sam added, “There will always be different views, but the government will move ahead with the work.”

Maternity leave will also be part of the review.

“This too will be assessed by a third party,” he confirmed.

In response to lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng’s concerns about fertility, Sam cited data showing that Macau ranks seventh lowest globally in birth rate when considering all women of childbearing age who have resided in the city for over six months.

Currently, the city sees just five births per 1,000 residents.

To help reverse this trend, the government has increased the birth allowance to MOP6,500, reflecting an increases of MOP1,082.

In addition, 900 free childcare places will be made available, and healthcare services for women and children will remain free of charge.

Defending the decision to keep maternity leave in the private sector at 70 days, Sam said recent enhancements in financial incentives reflect significant progress.

“If you include the annual childcare allowance of MOP18,000 and the birth allowance, that’s around MOP20,000 per child,” he said. “This year, we expect about 15,000 children to benefit, so with a budget of MOP270 million, I think that’s fair.”

In his inaugural Policy Address on Monday, Sam also introduced a new monthly MOP1,500 allowance for each child under the age of three.

The marriage allowance has been raised to MOP2,220, up by MOP98, while the previous MOP5,100 birth allowance, previously limited to public servants, was officially increased following a legislative adjustment in 2018.

“These measures aim to improve fertility support policies and take a multi-pronged approach to actively address low fertility issues,” Sam concluded. Lynzy Valles & Yuki Lei