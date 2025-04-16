Xia Baolong slams US tariffs, accuses Washington of threatening China’s survival

Beijing’s top official on Hong Kong and Macau affairs launched an attack on the United States yesterday, accusing Washington of threatening China’s very survival and labeling its trade policies as “arrogant and shameless.”

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), made the remarks during a keynote speech via video at the National Security Education Day opening ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The speech, delivered in Mandarin and broadcast nationally, marked one of Xia’s strongest rebukes of U.S. policy to date.

Xia criticized the U.S. for imposing steep tariffs on goods from China and Hong Kong, despite Hong Kong not levying any tariffs itself and the U.S. enjoying a trade surplus with the city.

“This is extremely arrogant and shameless,” Xia said. “The U.S. isn’t after our tariffs, it is after our very survival.”

He went on to describe the United States as “the biggest sinister manipulator” working to undermine human rights, the rule of law, and stability in Hong Kong, warning that Washington’s “attempts to suppress Hong Kong will backfire.”

In a sharp rebuttal to recent comments by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance about “Chinese peasants,” Xia fired back, saying, “Let those American peasants wail before the 5,000 years of Chinese civilization!”

Vance had recently defended President Donald Trump’s latest tariff hikes, stating that the U.S. “borrows money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture.”

Trump’s administration recently announced sweeping tariffs, including up to 145% on Chinese imports, while China responded with tariffs of up to 125% on U.S. goods.

Hong Kong, while maintaining zero tariffs, has also been affected by the ongoing trade war.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee also condemned U.S. actions at the same event, calling them “reckless aggression” and noting the irony in targeting a tariff-free city.

Xia further criticized the recently released U.S. Hong Kong Policy Act Report 2025, which accused Beijing and Hong Kong of eroding judicial independence.

He condemned U.S. sanctions on six officials, including Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, calling the moves evidence of U.S. “bullying and hegemonic” behavior.