Casino workers protest for tobacco control and better welfare

A group comprising hundreds of casino employees held a demonstration yesterday calling for better tobacco control inside gaming venues and better welfare conditions.

The demonstrators started marching at 4 p.m. from the World Trade Center, heading towards the government headquarters.

The group delivered two letters to two different governmental departments: one to the tobacco control office and another to the Chief Executive’s residence.

These casino employees called on the government to enhance law enforcement activities inside casinos, in particular those regarding smoking.

In the past, many demonstrations were held by casino employees urging tobacco control inside casino premises.

This time, the group also proposed that the government ban frequent smokers from entering casinos.

Some gaming operators are accused of allowing gamblers to smoke inside casinos, in particular in areas where smoking is prohibited.

Besides regulating smoking in casinos, the demonstrators suggest that casinos which do not attempt to stop unregulated smoking be penalized.

“In 2019, the new Tobacco Control Law will ban smoking in all gaming venues. However, according to what we know, we worry that many casinos will continue to allow gamblers to smoke in prohibited areas. They [casinos] even forbid workers from telling gamblers ‘this area is not allowed for smoking’,” complained Cloee Chao, president of New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association, which organized yesterday’s demonstration.

According to Cloee, the demonstrators mainly criticize the government for its weak law enforcement of the prohibition against smoking inside casinos.

“All six gaming operators are the same [in regard to allowing smoking inside casinos] because the law does not enforce any kind of punishment over the employer or the responsible personnel in the locations, so that the law enforcement operation will be unnecessary,” said Cloee Chao.

Regarding gaming employees’ welfare, the group hopes that casinos can pass on tips given by customers to the dealers.

“We leave the tips inside a box once customers give them. However, casinos have never publicized how much in tips they received and where they are,” said Chao.

According to the association president, who unsuccessfully ran for lawmaker during the last election, the casinos used to publicize the amount made in tips.

“However, later, it was never announced. […] We really hope that they can bring out the tips and distribute them among workers,” said Chao. “We hope that the government can better supervise casinos.”

