Casinos’ foreigner exclusive zones not popular amongst gamblers: Hornbuckle

The introduction of private rooms was suggested by the Macau government, who encouraged casino operators to create foreigner-only gaming zones within their casinos to appeal to global clientele and compete with destinations like Las Vegas and Monte Carlo.

However, Bill Hornbuckle, the CEO and president of MGM Resorts, revealed that these foreigner-only gaming areas have not been well received by their intended audience, Inside Asian Gaming reports.

Instead of pursuing foreigner-only zones, MGM Resorts have opted to implement a program known as the “chip-in-chip program” to monitor the usage of every chip on the gaming floor.

Hornbuckle shared this insight during the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant, and Leisure Management Access Forum last week.

Hornbuckle explained that this initiative has been in place for several years to ensure accurate tracking of all the chips in circulation. He mentioned that one of the key benefits of this program was the elimination of errors in the game, as it provided clear visibility on where labor should be allocated. Additionally, there were several other advantages on the back-end, including improved accounting and financial processes.

Regarding the foreigner-only gaming zone, which was introduced as part of the new gaming law enforced in early 2023 and which allowed casino operators to enjoy a 5 percent levy exemption, Hornbuckle stated that some international gamblers were not attracted to the idea of being isolated in separate rooms.

To effectively track the activities applicable to this different tax bracket, the casino operators were required to create independent private rooms. However, customers did not appreciate being made to gamble in separate areas, which was seen particularly unfavorably by visitors from Thailand.

When the new policy was announced in 2022, Secretary for Justice and Administration Andre Cheong, also the spokesperson for the Executive Council, had already emphasized that foreign punters would have the opportunity to use a different type of gambling chip, signaling an attempt to accommodate their preferences.

Casino operators, as part of their licensing agreements, have also committed significant investments to reshape Macau’s skyline and enhance its non-gambling amenities, aiming to transform it into a more universally appealing leisure destination. Staff Reporter