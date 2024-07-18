CB: Minor issues cause 50% of ambulance calls

Most ambulance calls are due to minor issues, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) noted during its report yesterday on bureau services over the first half of the year.

From January to June, ambulances were deployed 23,207 times, 2,294 more than in the same period last year, an increase of about 11%.

The CB noted that in 55.1% of the cases (about 12,795), an ambulance was called for cases that did not require an ambulance, including for symptoms of dizziness, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting.

The CB noted almost all the 11% increase year-on-year was for cases of light discomfort, fever and headaches.

The data caused the bureau’s Chief of the Department of Study and Planning, Lei Long Kit, to warn the population to “leave the ambulance resources for the citizens in real need.”

Reiterating many similar comments, he said, “Ambulance resources are precious and limited and everyone should avoid the unnecessary use of these resources.”

Firemen busier this year

Firemen have seen more work in the first half of the year, with growth recorded in almost all the services funded by the bureau.

The number of cases grew 12.64% to 27,654 cases, 3,103 more than in the same period last year.

Fire incidents rose 10.71% (+44 cases) to 455, but in most cases (375) the CB did not deploy a fire hose either because the fires were small or because they had been extinguished by citizens before the firemen arrived.

As in the past, 65% of all fires in Macau were related to people forgetting the turn off their stoves or cooking appliances, electrical malfunctions or short-circuits, and the burning of joss papers, candles and incense in religious rituals.

The CB said these kinds of fires are expected to rise as Macau enters the seventh month of the lunar calendar, the so-called “Ghost Month” that includes the “Hungry Ghosts Festival.”

According to the folk beliefs of Buddhism and Taoism, in the seventh month of the lunar calendar, ghosts have a “one-month parole” and will roam the towns. Those who believe in the lore will make offerings to the “ghosts” that often come by burning joss papers, candles and other items.

The only CB service that saw a fall in incidents was related to “Rescue Operations,” which registered 916 cases, that is, -1.61% or 15 fewer than 2023.

Fire hydrant inspections cause hike in special services

The most significant hike in CB work was for “Special Services,” which the release noted increased 33.97% year-on-year.

Responding to the Times, the CB official, Lei Long Kit, said the increase was mostly due to the inspection of fire hydrants.

“In this first half of the year, we dedicated a lot of effort to prevention and have inspected a large number of fire hydrants,” said Lei.

“We also inspected fire hydrants installed throughout Zone A of the new landfills. The increase is mostly due to this work, and particularly the inspections in Zone A.”

44 infringements of new fire prevention rules

Since the new fire prevention law took effect, the CB has found only 44 infringements, which have resulted in 16 administrative sanctioning procedures, of which 10 have been concluded.

Most of the infringements involved unlawfully placing objects including shoe racks, motorcycles, and other objects at fire escape routes.

According to the CB’s statistics, in the first half of the year, the CB conducted 7,271 inspections of 1,683 buildings, involving 17,971 building residents.