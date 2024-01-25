CC investigation finds immense price disparity in bakery products

During regular price investigations of various products, the Consumer Council (CC) inspectors identified significant imbalances in the price of bakery products across 75 bakeries in Macau.

The CC scrutinized the prices of eight pre-chosen bakery items, identified as the most popular among consumers.

The items included pineapple buns, croissants, sausage breads, Chinese-style custard tarts, sliced white breads (in packages of four and eight slices), breads with luncheon meat, and sweet breads with coconut filling, known as Gai Mei Bao.

For instance, a package of eight slices of white bread exhibited a price disparity ranging between 9 and 17 patacas, reflecting a 88.9% difference between the cheapest and most expensive items. Similar discrepancies were noted in the four-slices packages (ranging from 4.5 to 8.5 patacas).

Price differences were even larger for croissants, ranging from 5.5 to 13 patacas, a difference of 236.4%.

Similar patterns were also observed in other food items under investigation.

The CC also observed the price fluctuations between Dec. 28, 2023 and Jan. 23, 2024, noting that several shops implemented price increases, some as high as 25%.

Despite this, most shops maintained stable prices over the last month.

The CC’s research also revealed that the bakery stores offering lower-priced products tended to be concentrated around similar areas, within the Northern District and between Areia Preta and Ilha Verde, around the Border Gate.

Meanwhile, stores selling higher-priced items were usually located in Taipa’s Flower City area or Macau’s central district from Avenida da Praia Grande to Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga and Rua do Campo.

The CC’s price investigation aims to provide consumers with accurate price information to enable effective comparison, informed consumer choices, and preventing overspending.

Citizens can use the CC mobile app – available on all mobile app stores – or consult the CC’s website (consumer.gov.mo) to check the current prices of a range of products, from rice to preserved foods, as well as frozen and refrigerated meat, children’s products, cleaning products, and personal hygiene items.

The Times has contacted the CC to obtain additional clarification on whether the bakery stores provided feedback on pricing, as well as further commentary as to whether these were attributed to differences in rental prices or competition in specific areas. Despite acknowledging the Times’ inquiry, no response was received from the government department as of press time.