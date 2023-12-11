CCAC receives complaints on taxi bidding procedures

The Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King, yesterday disclosed that a lawmaker had complained of perceived injustice in the recent taxi license bidding procedures.

In the policy question session for Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário, lawmaker Ron Lam asked if the official would request an investigation from the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC).

However, Chan confirmed no stakeholders – tender bidders in particular – had filed complaints to the commission thus far.

The anti-graft official said details must be reviewed to determine if an investigation will be instigated. He cited the commission’s governing law that stipulates that in addition to seeking assistance from the CCAC, bidders also have the right to express objections or seek judicial appeal. Seeking the latter two courses of action will not affect the limitation period for CCAC investigations.

As such, the commissioner believes objections and judicial appeals should be prioritized above filing a complaint with the CCAC.

On the same matter, director of Transport Kelvin Lam said the tender opening and bidding processes were transparent and in compliance with the law. As bidders and/or their legal representatives were present at the announcement of the bid winner, he had no additional information to disclose.

He said his bureau conducts many tenders each year, and that the procedures were in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations. An appeal mechanism is available to guarantee the bidders’ rights.

The debate arose after half the bidders were disqualified from the tender, with some being disqualified at a later stage. In response, Lam suggested anybody with evidence suggestive of corruption should file complaints with his bureau or other investigative or supervisory bodies.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has accepted 21 of 40 bids in the public tender for the allocation of regular taxi licenses.

The successful bids aim to secure 10 general taxi licenses with eight-year terms.

According to Law 3/2019 and Administrative Regulation 34/2023, this tender will grant 10 general licenses to operate taxis, with each contracting company entitled to request permits for a maximum of 50 taxis per license.

On another case, the CCAC’s Chan said work is underway on alleged administrative flaws related to the now-scrapped Kun Iam statue in Hac-Sa Reservoir Park, following complaints. However, he declined to comment as investigations are continuing.