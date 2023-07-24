CCAC unveils customs chief defrauded gov’t over MOP130,000

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has discovered a chief of customs station at a checkpoint allegedly colluding with his subordinates to fabricate attendance records in order to defraud the government supplementary remuneration amounting to over MOP130,000.

According to a CCAC statement, in 2022, the bureau received a report alleging that the chief of the customs station at a checkpoint copied his attendance card secretly and instructed his co-workers to punch in and out on his behalf.

Following the investigation and review of evidence, it was discovered that the chief and a few customs officers at the station had secretly made copies of work passes and were colluding with each other.

The one who first arrived at the customs station used the copies to punch in on behalf of those who had not yet arrived.

They also used the copies to punch out on behalf of those who had already left the station to create false attendance records in the electronic attendance system of the Macao Customs Service, which would then show that they arrived and left on time.

Afterwards, the individuals, inspectors and reviewing officials even produced and submitted to relevant departments the attendance registration information, which contained their false attendance records. This concealed behaviour of relevant individuals who arrived late or left early for work, and ensured their salaries weren’t affected.

During the period when the offences were allegedly committed, they successfully defrauded the government over supplementary remuneration amounting to over MOP130,000.

The case involved a customs superintendent, a customs inspector, a customs sub-inspector, a customs principal officer and three customs officers.

The seven individuals allegedly committed the offences of forgery committed by public servant, computer forgery and fraud involving a high value. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for handling. Staff Reporter