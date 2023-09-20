CE brainstorms Policy Address

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has met several pro-establishment associations for suggestions on the upcoming policy address.

Among the associations was the Macau chapter of the All-China Youth Federation, of which the director of Health, Alvis Lo, is the vice president.

Lo commended Macau’s “fruitful achievements” in “pushing forward the 1+4 development scheme and the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.” He hoped the government would “further its cooperation with youth associations and schools to attract youths to take part in the construction of the Zone.”

In response, Ho pledged more attractive policies to attract youths to both Macau and Hengqin.

Ho has also met the Macao Chamber of Commerce. The business delegates promised to further promote compliance with the government in the business and industrial sector. They also made suggestions on the city’s and Hengqin’s development.

Ho responded that the government is striving the revitalize traditional districts of the city as a means of boosting economic growth.

In another meeting, local delegates to the National People’s Congress expressed their hopes for clearer policies and guidelines related to the administration of Hengqin. Ho promised corresponding studies will be undertaken. AL