CE Election Sam Hou Fai garners 98.99% of the votes

Sam Hou Fai yesterday became Chief Executive-elect, winning 394 of 398 votes (98.99%). The other four votes were blank votes. No null or void ballots were cast.

The results were announced just 1 hour and 30 minutes after the voting started, in a process that took place without any disruptions.

Speaking immediately after the results were announced, Sam thanked his camp for the work over the past few weeks, noting his goal is to fulfill Macau’s citizens’ hopes for a better life.

“Macau is our common home and, speaking as one of its residents, the quality of its development cannot be dissociated from the efforts of each of us,” he said.

“I will firmly assume this great responsibility, faithfully applying my ideas and my political candidacy program to meet citizens’ expectations for a better life.”

“[I will] implement the ‘one country, two systems’ principle in a full, correct, and firm way, as a supreme principle to defend the sovereignty, security, and interests of the country’s development, and as a goal of my mission to accelerate the promotion of economic diversification, and better integrate and serve the national development.”

Sam promised to unite all sectors of society and bring the population to higher ground by guiding the new government and listening to the population’s opinions.

“For the benefit of the population, Macau, and the country, and taking the rule of law as a core, I will continue to defend social justice and impartiality, to protect the will of the population, to constantly raise the capacity of public management and the level of governance, so that citizens can feel happier in the experience of constantly optimized public services, and I will work with dedication for the public with a realistic and pragmatic work style, so as not to disappoint the expectations that citizens place on me.”

The CE-elect said Macau has optimized its development but that its people “must seize opportunities, face challenges, walk with determination, persist in innovation, promote development, and work together to create prosperity.”

During the CE-elect’s press conference after the announcement of results, Sam said Macau needs to continue with regional integration and to focus on giving its share of contribution to China’s mission.

“Macau is small in scale, but if we integrate with the mainland, we will have more opportunities. We need to understand that we are integrating with the second-largest world economy. We can maximize our advantages. This is crucial to the development of Macau,” he said.

He added that the central government’s Macau policies have been shown, over time, to have been beneficial for Macau’s development.

Speaking about upcoming projects, Sam noted that the Hengqin Cooperation Zone’s second phase of construction was underway. He emphasized a need to continue using Macau’s advantages to connect internationally with Portuguese-speaking countries.

“We need to continue this work and improve on it. We also need to be the facilitator within the Greater Bay Area for the linking of these cities outside and namely to the Portuguese-speaking countries.”

Questioned by the media on the opinions collected within society during the campaign, Sam said his camp has met with 108 associations and groups and collected over 2,000 opinions both directly and indirectly.

“These opinions are very important not only for the political program but to help me to form my government team,” he said.

“These over 2,000 opinions came from many visits and meetings with people from different sectors and walks of life. Many people asked the government to increase its efficiency to protect profits obtained over the years.”

“Citizens also want the future government to be more proactive and effective in the sense of fulfilling its duties, calling for better collaboration and integration between departments.”

The CE-elect said issues related to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) were also among the many opinions and suggestions collected.

“We also need to solve the difficulties faced by SMEs. I believe people have hope in us and trust we can do better. I hope we can improve on this matter, too,” he said. He noted that many SMEs are struggling due to their inability to adapt to new times and the ability of locals to enter and buy in the mainland.

Sam said these opinions are being compiled and analyzed by area so the new government can address them and “place them under short-, mid-, or longer-term goals so that our work can satisfy the wishes of the society.”

CE congratulates Sam Hou Fai on election

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, has issued a statement congratulating Sam Hou Fai on his election and on becoming Chief Executive-elect.

Ho noted Sam had secured a significant number of nominations from Chief Executive Election Committee members to qualify as a candidate, and he also garnered a substantial number of votes in yesterday’s election.

The CE said the election for the sixth-term CE was held in an orderly and lawful manner, reflecting the full implementation of the principles of “One country, two systems” and “Macau people governing Macau,” as well as the high degree of autonomy enjoyed by the MSAR.

Ho said the requirements to hold the post included being patriotic and loving Macau, earning the trust of the central government, demonstrating strong governance capabilities, and enjoying a high level of recognition within local society.