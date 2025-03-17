CE engages education leaders to shape future policies

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai met with representatives of the Educators Association of Macau over the weekend to discuss recommendations for the upcoming Policy Address, emphasizing the need for educational reform in line with national goals.

During the meeting at the Government Headquarters, Chan Hong, president of the Educators Association of Macau, highlighted the recent directive from the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, which aims to transform the nation into a major educational powerhouse by 2035.

Chan urged the Macau government to reassess and enhance its education policies to align with this ambitious framework.

Th association presented four key recommendations tailored to Macau’s current educational landscape.

These recommendations included fostering unique school functions to promote diversity, revising the Educational Fund’s funding assessment, addressing challenges posed by declining birth rates, and fortifying a nationalistic educational foundation.

In addition to these recommendations, other board members voiced concerns regarding the quality and equity of education, land use for educational facilities, and the promotion of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education.

They stressed the need for improved training for science and technology professionals and enhancements to medical services and complementary educational facilities, particularly in Zone A of the new landfills.

Sam expressed gratitude for the ssociation’s proactive engagement and assured them that their insights would be thoroughly analyzed.

He underscored education’s crucial role in societal development, advocating for a student-centered teaching philosophy that prioritizes students’ mental and physical health.

Sam called for a comprehensive elevation of educational standards in Macau and a collaborative effort to cultivate innovative professionals suited to meet the evolving demands of society. Victoria Chan