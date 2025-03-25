CE meets China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss Macau’s internationalization

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, on Sunday.

In a press statement, the Government Information Bureau said both sides exchanged views on topics such as Macau’s further enhancement of its external contacts and advancing appropriate economic diversification in the meeting at the government’s headquarters.

At the meeting, the CE noted Macau’s roles and advantages: “Macau enjoys prosperity, stability, peace, and harmony and is a successful example of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle. Macau has a rich historical and cultural heritage and serves as a platform for exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world.”

Sam also added that the local government would strengthen its external contacts, especially in Portuguese—and Spanish-speaking countries and Southeast Asian markets, to promote economic diversification.

Sam hoped the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would help and support Macau during this process.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Liu Xianfa, and the Secretary for Administration and Justice of the MSAR, André Cheong, were also present at the meeting. RM