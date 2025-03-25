14th Macau Literary Festival focuses on art, technology, and cultural identity

The 14th edition of the Macau Literary Festival is slated to run until March 30, bringing together different forms of artistic expression and exploring the role of literature and the arts in a changing world.

The festival opened last week with a pre-opening event and features a range of activities, including panel discussions, exhibitions, performances, and workshops.

According to organizers, this year’s event offers a wide range of events over the 10-day program, including workshops on photography, illustration, and creative writing.

Notable events include film screenings of critically acclaimed works and book launches by authors such as Sonia Leung, Valério Romão, and Tony Banham.

Music and poetry performances will also be featured throughout the festival, highlighting the integration of different art forms.

The literary festival hopes to provide an opportunity for reflection on the past while addressing the future of literature and the arts in a rapidly evolving world.

Last week, the festival began with an opening ceremony at the Former Barra Slaughterhouse.

During the ceremony, festival director Ricardo Pinto outlined the festival’s objective to connect various forms of art.

For Pinto, “Poetry, music, photography, cinema, history, and fiction bring us together once again for this 14th edition of The Script Road,” he said, as cited in a Ponto Final report.

Vice-director of the festival, Yao Jingming, spoke about the role of literature in shaping human experience.

“Literature is a beacon of the human spirit that guides us in our search for the meaning of life,” Yao said. He emphasized that despite advancements in science and technology, literature’s humanistic and spiritual values remain unchanged. Yao also noted how literature can bridge gaps between different cultures, promoting empathy and understanding.

After the opening ceremony, the festival continued with the inauguration of New Independences, a photography exhibition by Alfredo Cunha.

The exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of independence for Portuguese-speaking African countries, showcasing images from Angola, Mozambique, and other nations.

Curated by João Miguel Barros, the exhibition is organized into five themes, offering a visual exploration of the history and cultural identity of these nations.

The day also featured a panel discussion on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on literature, titled Poetic Writing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities.

Poets Xu Jinjin, Zang Di, Chan Ka Long, and Shanshan Wang took part in the conversation.

From March 25 to 27, the festival offers a range of film screenings and discussions, with highlights including Luís Filipe Rocha’s Amor e Dedinhos de Pé and Sinais de Fogo, along with documentaries such as À Medida que Fomos Recuperando a Mãe and A Mulher que Morreu de Pé.

The festival will culminate in a series of closing events on March 29 and 30, featuring debates on topics like women’s novel writing, social changes in 2025, and the relationship between poetry and music.

Discussions will also cover subjects from the history of Angola to climate change and Lusophone literature.

A book launch will showcase works by Marina Pacheco, Lin-Tchi-Fá, Tony Banham, Paul French, and Thomas DuBois. Additionally, an illustration and short story session will include participants Catarina Mesquita, Lydia Ieong, and Rodrigo de Matos.

The festival will conclude with A Banquet of Stories – Seven Dishes, Seven Traditions, a sensory experience combining storytelling and gastronomy.

This Saturday, the festival will host a concert featuring “Writing Myth” and “The Surrealists” at the Dom Pedro V Theater at 8:30 p.m., while on March 30, a guided walk workshop will be hosted by Jason Wordie, where they will explore the historical Barra District. Staff Reporter