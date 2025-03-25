Cooperation Zone’s Administrative Committee reviews 2024, puts 2025 plan forth

The Administrative Committee of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin held its ninth meeting over the weekend. The meeting reviewed the 2025 work report of the Cooperation Zone’s Executive Committee and the annual report on key tasks.

It also included a review of the execution of the 2024 budget, a draft of the 2025 budget, the 2025 governmental investment project plan for the Cooperation Zone, and the industrial development plan of the Cooperation Zone (2025-2029).

The meeting was co-chaired by Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive (CE) of the Macau Special Administrative Region, and Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province.

At the meeting, Sam noted various work within the Cooperation Zone that had made positive progress over the past three years, with the integration level between Hengqin and Macau gradually increasing. He emphasized that this integration has enhanced support for Macau’s appropriate economic diversification.

During the meeting, both sides also studied President Xi’s important directives, further clarifying the work plan for the second phase of the Cooperation Zone.

Sam stressed the need to focus primarily on the key tasks for this year, consolidate consensus between Guangdong and Macau, and ensure the successful implementation of the work in Hengqin.

The CE also proposed four aspirations for the next stage of development in the Cooperation Zone.

First, he emphasized the need to study and adhere to President Xi’s important proposition of “Macau + Hengqin”, aiming to understand its deeper meanings and practical implications fully. He expressed the hope that this approach would help create new opportunities for constructing the Cooperation Zone.

Second, he called for intensified efforts in reform and innovation, advocating for a bolder and more proactive approach to policy innovation.

He stressed the importance of aligning rules and developing an effective integration mechanism to overcome deep-rooted constraints hindering Hengqin’s development.

Third, he urged further enhancement of work-style development, encouraging diligence and initiative while fostering a pragmatic and proactive work ethos.

He also highlighted the significance of cultivating a work environment characterized by unity and progress.

Lastly, Sam proposed increasing local support through closer coordination between Hengqin and Macau, aiming to advance various aspects of the Cooperation Zone and achieve significant breakthroughs.

Sam recalled that the MSAR government had established a leading group to construct the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and enhance support for it in various areas, including policy, law, personnel, and resource allocation.

He also stated that specific measures would be introduced in the future regarding industry, people’s livelihoods, legal revisions, and policy coordination between Hengqin and Macau.

These measures are intended to encourage increased investment in Cooperation Zone projects, particularly from Macau capital.

On his part, Governor Wang noted that during President Xi’s inspection of Hengqin, he outlined the “three key points” and “three have-nots” assessment criteria to evaluate the effectiveness of the Cooperation Zone’s development and construction.

Wang highlighted that these guidelines offer direction for advancing the Cooperation Zone’s construction from a new starting point and serve as a foundation for further development.

He also emphasized that this year marks the beginning of the second phase of construction in the Cooperation Zone and stressed the importance of studying and adhering to the significant speeches and directives of Xi.

Wang noted that the initial purpose of developing Hengqin was to support Macau’s economic diversification.

In line with this objective, Wang stressed the need to make more significant efforts to develop the “four new industries” while advancing the construction of key industrial platforms.

These include the Guangdong-Macau Integrated Circuit Design Industrial Park, the Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park of Cooperation between Guangdong and Macau, the Cross-boundary E-commerce Industrial Park, and the Hengqin-Macau Innovation Industrial Park.