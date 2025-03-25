Friendship Bridge leads traffic accident stats for 2024

The Public Security Police Force has reported that the Friendship Bridge recorded the highest number of traffic accidents in 2024, with a total of 476 incidents.

In response, authorities plan to analyze traffic accident data, evaluate the on-site environment, and provide recommendations to relevant departments aimed at optimizing road facilities, as cited in a TDM report.

Following the Friendship Bridge, Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues ranked second with 389 traffic incidents, while the south main road of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port saw 303 accidents.

Notably, in January 2025, the Friendship Bridge remained the most accident-prone location, recording 37 cases.

Among the top 10 accident-prone areas in the past year, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen experienced the highest number of pedestrian injury accidents, with six reported cases.

Regarding safety measures for traffic blackspots, the authorities expressed their commitment to analyzing traffic accident data to identify high-risk locations. They also plan to assess on-site conditions and recommend infrastructure improvements to mitigate safety risks. Staff Reporter