CE pledges freedom of the press under Constitution, Basic Law

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has pledged to the press that its freedom will be safeguarded in compliance with the National Constitution and the Basic Law.

His comment was made during a speech at a luncheon held to greet the Chinese press amid the New Year.

“In line with the provisions of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, the government will continue to uphold press freedom as always.”

“It will give active support for media outlets to conduct interviews, conduct professional training, learning and exchange, and fully assist the press in performing their professional duties,” the head of the government said.

Ho also called on Chinese-language news organizations in Macau to continue the tradition of patriotism and love for Macau by attracting more readers with outstanding reports and exerting greater influence to serve the city, integrate into national development and build a global presence.

He also hoped Chinese-language news organizations can report extensively on the events surrounding the 25th anniversary of the SAR’s establishment, providing readers with more insights into the new trends, developments and achievements in Macau as well as in Hengqin.

The Chinese press should also highlight Macau’s advantages and features as a city suitable for tourism and business.

He said the government will strive to open a new landscape amid changes, go to greater lengths to maintain national security and social stability, and take the initiative to strengthen its overall arrangements for a more solid bulwark of national security.

The government will step up to its responsibility, take concrete actions and foster positive interplay between stability and progress, the head of the government added.

Today, the CE welcomes English and Media press representatives for the Spring luncheon.