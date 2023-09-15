CE reiterates national importance of GBA

The Greater Bay Area (GBA) is of national importance and is an engine for national development, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said yesterday at the opening of the first Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development.

“The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a major national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by President Xi Jinping,” Ho said. “It is of great significance to the country’s implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy and expansion of opening up to the outside world.”

Speaking on Macau’s position in this national strategy, the head of the local government said, “as one of the core cities in the GBA, Macau has the advantages of an international free port, a low tax system and an extensive economic and trade network.”

Ho also reiterated that the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is a new platform for Macau’s diversification. Apart from national policies supportive of the Zone’s development, the Macau and Guangdong governments will continue devising policies to advance the construction of the Zone, “turning it into a hot location for GBA development,” adding that the management system at the Zone will be continously improved. AL