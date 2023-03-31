CE to attend plenary session Apr. 14

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (AL) on April 14 to answer Legislative Assembly members’ questions on government policy and social issues, the Government Information Bureau has announced in a statement. The CE regularly attends question-and-answer sessions at the AL in a bid to enhance “communication with AL members, optimise administrative transparency and update the public [on] the progress of government work.” The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM).

