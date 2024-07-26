DICJ cracks down on unlicensed junket activities

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has intensified its crackdown on unlicensed junket activities following recent casino inspections.

Under Macau’s revised junket laws, individuals must obtain a valid license from the government to engage in junket business. Each licensed junket is permitted to sign an intermediary contract with only one of the six concessionaires and is prohibited from operating their own VIP rooms or holding revenue-sharing agreements with casino operators.

In a WeChat statement recently, the DICJ reported that special inspections revealed “suspicious behaviors,” indicating unlicensed individuals were involved in junket activities. The bureau has launched investigations and warned it will rigorously address suspected gaming law violations, implementing measures to bar offenders from entering casinos.

Last September, Macau limited the number of licensed junkets for 2024 to 50 as a maximum. However, only 22 licensed junkets were operating in the market as of June this year. DICJ has conducted inspections and audits of Macau casinos, focusing on VIP rooms and mid-market areas to prevent illegal activities such as unauthorized betting and unlicensed junket operations.

These inspections involve reviewing transaction documents and records related to gambling activities. During these reviews, unlicensed junket activities were discovered, prompting DICJ to initiate investigations. The bureau will take necessary measures against suspected offenders, including banning them from entering casinos.

DICJ emphasizes that all gaming activities must adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations, ensuring the integrity of the city’s gaming environment.

In line with the upcoming Law No. 7/2024, which takes effect Aug. 1, DICJ will further enhance its monitoring efforts. This law stipulates that only concessionaires can engage in credit business, reinforcing the regulatory framework governing Macau’s gaming industry. Nadia Shaw