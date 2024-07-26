DSAL reports five safety violations in 1,610 inspections

In the first half of 2024, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) conducted 1,610 inspections across various workplaces, uncovering five occupational safety and health violations. These violations were primarily linked to issues involving work at heights and with inadequate protective measures on construction sites.

During a TDM Radio Forum, Lei Seak Chio, director of DSAL’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health, reported that the construction sector has largely adhered to the “Construction Industry Occupational Safety and Health Law,” which took effect in November 2023. Out of the total inspections, 826 focused specifically on construction sites, where the violations revealed critical safety concerns, including insufficient measures for working at heights and unsafe electrical practices.

In response to the violations, DSAL issued four stop-work orders to halt operations until necessary safety improvements were verified through follow-up inspections. Lei also addressed a recent incident where a foreign worker died after falling from a high-rise building while replacing an air conditioner, emphasizing the challenges in monitoring safety in household projects. He urged property management companies and homeowners to report safety concerns to facilitate timely interventions.

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Convention No. 167 emphasizes the importance of worker safety and health in the construction industry. Key provisions require employers to: implement safety measures, provide training and information to workers; and ensure safe work environments. The convention highlights the need for risk assessment and management, along with the need for appropriate safety equipment. Nadia Shaw