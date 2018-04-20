CE to visit Cambodia and Thailand in May

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Kingdom of Thailand from May 7 to 11. The visit aims to further leverage Macau’s bridging functions in order to deepen cooperation between China and countries covered by the Belt and Road initiative, as well as advancing Macau’s contributions to people-to-people bond under the initiative.

The Chief Executive will hold respective official meetings with officials of the two countries and meet with Chinese communities residing either in Cambodia or in Thailand.

The delegation will attend promotional activities in those countries organized by the Macau Government Tourism Office and the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the delegation will attend exchange sessions between Macau young people and young people in the two countries, as well as a forum on the development of traditional Chinese medicine.

Members of Macau’s Executive Council, representatives of returned overseas Chinese communities in Macau and representatives of local youth associations have been invited to join the delegation.

