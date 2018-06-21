CE visits Greater Bay Area cities 

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will lead a delegation on a series of visits covering nine cities within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. The program includes trips to the cities of Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan and Jiangmen in Guangdong Province. According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, the visits aim to enhance preparation for the launch of the Greater Bay Area Development Plan. Chui Sai On will visit Zhuhai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen today and tomorrow, and Zhongshan and Jiangmen on June 25. During the visits, the Chief Executive will meet with leaders of those cities to exchange views on the development of the Greater Bay Area and pay visits to industrial development project sites.

