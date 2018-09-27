Cebu Pacific introduces Cebu-Macau route

LOW-COST carrier Cebu Pacific recently introduced a new direct route linking Cebu City to Macau, which will begin operating on December 7.

The new route will operate four times a week- every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, leaving Cebu at 18:50 and arriving in Macau at 22:00.

The return flight will leave Macau at 22:45 and arrive in Cebu at 01:45.

Cebu Pacific holds over 50 percent of the capacity share, as it now flies direct from three hubs — Cebu, Clark and Manila.

According to the company, this is also an opportunity to grow its other hubs outside of Manila.

“We believe that this new connection is not only an answer to our passengers’ demands but will also stimulate both the trade and tourism aspects in both destinations as it makes available both passenger and cargo services,” said Paterno Mantaring, Cebu Pacific’s vice president of Corporate Affairs, as cited in reports.

Earlier this month, the carrier also increased the number of flights from Clark to Macau, which now flies daily at 21:25, with the return flight departing Macau at 12:15 the following day.

Direct flights to Hong Kong will also be added, increasing the number of flights from seven per week to 10 flights per week, beginning from November 26. LV

Share this: Tweet





