Celebrity chef brings flavors of Jordan to Macau students

Internationally renowned chef Sara Aqel introduced students in Macau to authentic Jordanian cuisine today in a demonstration sponsored by MGM Macau. Aqel’s demonstration filled the sensory space at Macau University of Tourism (UTM) with aromas of olives, olive oil and garlic from her home country. “I wanted to give the students flavors they don’t experience here,” Aqel said. After demonstrating Jordanian dishes, Aqel participated in a seminar on women pioneers in the industry. She stressed the importance of female empowerment in the male-dominated field. The event concluded with another seminar featuring Aqel and cookery masters from India, Thailand and Macau. The UTM Culinary Club president expressed support for greater gender equality in the kitchen.

