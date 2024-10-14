Central gov’t and Liaison Office congratulate CE-elect

China’s State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office congratulated Sam Hou Fai on being elected by an overwhelming majority as the sixth-term chief executive designate of the Macau Special Administrative Region yesterday.

The successfully concluded election is “significant” for implementing the principle of “patriots administering Macau” and advancing the successful practice of “one country, two systems” with Macau characteristics, the office said in an article posted on its website.

Sam won the election with 394 votes in favor out of 398 valid ballots.

In sequence, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) also congratulated Sam, hailing the election as “pioneering and emblematic.”

Congratulating Sam, the newly elected CE of the Macau SAR, an official of the office said the election, the first of its kind taking place after the amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law, which took effect at the beginning of this year, effectively implemented the principle of “patriots administering Macau.”