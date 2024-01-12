Central Hotel to enter new era in targeted Q1 opening

The newly revamped Central Hotel is now ready to open its doors to the public, entering a new era and likely on its way to returning to its former glory.

To be opened in the first quarter of this year, the hotel has maintained its previous architectural, cultural, and historical style and significance in its exterior, as pledged by its owner and developer, Lek Heng Property.

Located close to Senado Square, the establishment is a cultural, if somewhat notorious, Macau icon, recorded in the travel writings of James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Under previous administrations, it was widely regarded as an unsavory establishment, known more as a brothel than a guesthouse. Additionally, it had been in state of severe disrepair for decades.

The now-revamped property was first built in 1928 and was once the tallest building in Macau with 11 storeys. It formerly housed casinos on its fifth and seventh floors and was the first building in Macau with elevators.

Speaking to TDM, the property developer said it is hoping to join efforts with the government and stakeholders to revitalize the city’s old districts.

“The ancient districts cover one third of the Macau peninsula. Despite these being somewhat dilapidated, I still believe that, almost 500 years later, with their multiple historical dimensions, they are our forgotten treasures,” said Simon Sio, Lek Hang Group’s president.

Concerning its hotel operations, the group said it would establish reasonable prices based on supply and demand as well as seasonal and weekday preferences.

“We want the room prices to be lower so that we can attract the attention of more tourists, increase the hotel’s occupancy rate, and bring more tourists to the old district. We also hope to increase the flow of people in the area, so that the hotel may contribute to the rejuvenation of the old district.”

According to Sio, the group is currently awaiting for the Macao Government Tourism Office’s final inspection of the premises.

According to the Cultural Heritage Protection Law, the Central Hotel is considered one of the architectural cornerstones among the district’s existing complexes and sites.