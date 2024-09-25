China blames Taiwan for cyberattacks, Taipei denies the allegations

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has taken a bold step in the ongoing cyber warfare narrative by unveiling a Taiwanese hacker group.

MSS claims the hacker collective is backed by Taiwan’s independence forces.

The group, named “Anonymous 64,” is accused of launching cyberattacks against targets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, with the alleged intent to spread disinformation and disrupt public communications.

In a statement Monday published by the MSS official public WeChat account, the MSS described “Anonymous 64” as an “internet army” raised by the “Taiwan independence”forces” that has infiltrated various platforms.

The ministry claims this group has been responsible for over 70 social media posts showcasing attacks on various targets, including universities and media outlets, despite some targeted websites being counterfeit or inactive.

The MSS has identified three active members of the group, who are reportedly affiliated with Taiwan’s “Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command,” a military unit established to conduct cyber operations against mainland China.

This command was restructured in 2022 and is said to be responsible for a range of cyber warfare activities, including electronic warfare and public opinion manipulation.

Taiwan has denied these allegations.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo said Taiwan’s military focuses on protecting its information security.

Premier Cho Jung-tai echoed these sentiments, calling for a vigorous counter-response to what he termed false accusations aimed at discrediting Taiwan.

The MSS’s claims come amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei, particularly following Taiwan’s recent political shifts towards independence. Nadia Shaw